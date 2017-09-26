FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST TO HOST SPECIAL BENEFIT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF

FOX Sports Southwest and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced today they will host a special benefit on September 26 during the Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers telecast on FOX Sports Southwest to raise funds to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The hurricane relief benefit will feature a live online auction during the telecast where fans will have an opportunity to bid on several one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment packages provided by FOX Sports Southwest and participating sponsors.

Cash donations also will be accepted.

Net proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re delighted to join forces with the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to help those affected by the devastating hurricane during this difficult time of need,” said FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson. “The outpouring of support since the storms has been encouraging, but there still so much that needs to be done. We hope that through this benefit we’ll be able to provide a vehicle for fans who want to help communities in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“We’re appreciative of our FOX business partners, team partners and sponsors for their generosity donating remarkable packages that will help raise funds to aide those affected by the devastating hurricane.”

Packages to be bid on during the live telecast will include unique entertainment packages from 21st Century FOX business entities and game day experiences from Dallas-Fort Worth professional sports teams. A list of packages will be announced prior to the auction.

Bidding on VIP packages and cash donations will be accepted during the September 26 Rangers game broadcast. RANGERS LIVE host John Rhadigan will provide updates throughout the game from the Rebecca Creek Saloon at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Fans can link to the online auction by visiting www.FoxSportsSouthwest.com.