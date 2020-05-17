PORTLAND STAGE is proud to present TOGETHER IN MAINE, a community engagement and fundraising campaign to support our Theater Artist Fund.

Starting at 5:00 pm on May 17, 2020, PORTLAND STAGE will be auctioning off a number of fun and unique items to bid on to raise money for our organization. Thanks to a generous anonymous pledge, all proceeds from the auction will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $25,000, to benefit the Theater Artist Fund which supports the actors, directors, designers, interns, and creative teams that bring our productions to life.



Each week through the month of June, we will be announcing new items to bid on. TOGETHER IN MAINE is an ongoing effort that will help to sustain local artists and businesses while also supporting our Theather Arist Fund.

As an added bonus, the first 50 bidders during our TOGETHER IN MAINE online auction will receive a special gift to thank you for participating, whether you place a winning bid or not!*

Now more than ever, we need our community to rally around the work we do at Portland Stage, and we thank you for playing your part as we move forward TOGETHER.

*Limited to the Greater Portland Area, and bidders 21+