Auction Ends: Jul 21, 2017 05:00 PM EDT
Tickets-Entertainment
New York City Theater Experience
- Item Number
- 102
- Estimated Value
- 1200 USD
- Opening Bid
- 600 USD
- Next Minimum Bid
- 600 USD
- Time Left
- 11d 2h
- Online Close
- 2017-07-21 17:00:00.0
Item Description
You and a guest will travel to New York City to see Panic at the Disco lead singer Brenden Urie starring in the Tony Award winning musical Kinky Boots! This experience includes a one-night hotel stay for two in New York City and two roundtrip Amtrak train tickets from Boston to New York City.
Special Instructions
Compliments of Atlantic Records