Boston Children's Hospital – 2017 Mix 104.1 Cares for Kids Radiothon
Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Meet and Greet Concert Experience

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Meet and Greet Concert Experience

With this item, you’ll get the chance to meet TWO of Mix’s favorite artists:  Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth!  Your experience begins with four tickets to their sold-out concert on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the TD Garden.  At the concert, you and your guests will have the opportunity to go backstage to meet and take a photo with both Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth!

Compliments of Atlantic Records