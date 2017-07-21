Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Meet and Greet Concert Experience

Tickets-Entertainment

With this item, you’ll get the chance to meet TWO of Mix’s favorite artists: Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth! Your experience begins with four tickets to their sold-out concert on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the TD Garden. At the concert, you and your guests will have the opportunity to go backstage to meet and take a photo with both Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth!

Compliments of Atlantic Records