Auction Ends: Jul 21, 2017 05:00 PM EDT
Tickets-Entertainment
Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Meet and Greet Concert Experience
- 105
- 250 USD
- 200 USD
- 200 USD
- 11d 2h
- 2017-07-21 17:00:00.0
With this item, you’ll get the chance to meet TWO of Mix’s favorite artists: Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth! Your experience begins with four tickets to their sold-out concert on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the TD Garden. At the concert, you and your guests will have the opportunity to go backstage to meet and take a photo with both Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth!
Compliments of Atlantic Records