Boston Children's Hospital – 2017 Mix 104.1 Cares for Kids Radiothon
Fallout Boy Cleveland/Boston Experience

Are you the ultimate Fallout Boy fan?  This item is for you!  It starts when you travel from Boston to Cleveland, OH to see Fallout Boy kick off “The MANIA” tour on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Quicken Loans Arena!  Trip includes roundtrip airfare and a one-night hotel stay for two in Cleveland and two passes to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.  Once you’re back in Boston, you’ll see Fallout Boy again the following week on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the TD Garden!

Compliments of Universal Republic Records