New England Getaway Experience

Unique Experiences

Item Description

Enjoy the best New England has to offer with these two getaways! First, relax with a three-night stay for two at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont. Enjoy all the activities the resort has to offer, with access to the pool and other fun activities in the summer or ski lift tickets in the winter.

Then, you’ll head to Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, CT where you’ll enjoy “the wonder of it all” with a one-night stay on Friday, August 4, 2017. While at Foxwoods, you’ll get two tickets to watch All-American Rejects and Dashboard Confessional perform live in concert at the Grand Theater Foxwood!

Special Instructions

Compliments of Smuggler’s Notch Resort, Interscope Geffen A&M Records