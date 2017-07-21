Greater Giving
Boston Children's Hospital – 2017 Mix 104.1 Cares for Kids Radiothon
Auction Ends: Jul 21, 2017 05:00 PM EDT

Unique Experiences

New England Getaway Experience

Item Number
109
Estimated Value
2000 USD
Opening Bid
1000 USD
Next Minimum Bid
1000 USD
Time Left
11d 2h
Online Close
2017-07-21 17:00:00.0

Item Description

Enjoy the best New England has to offer with these two getaways!  First, relax with a three-night stay for two at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont. Enjoy all the activities the resort has to offer, with access to the pool and other fun activities in the summer or ski lift tickets in the winter. 

Then, you’ll head to Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, CT where you’ll enjoy “the wonder of it all” with a one-night stay on Friday, August 4, 2017.  While at Foxwoods, you’ll get two tickets to watch All-American Rejects and Dashboard Confessional perform live in concert at the Grand Theater Foxwood!

Special Instructions

Compliments of Smuggler’s Notch Resort, Interscope Geffen A&M Records