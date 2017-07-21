Auction Ends: Jul 21, 2017 05:00 PM EDT
Tickets-Sports
Sports Fan Experience
- Item Number
- 103
- Estimated Value
- 1600 USD
- Leading Bid
- 1200 USD
- Next Minimum Bid
- 1400 USD
- Time Left
- 11d 2h
- Online Close
- 2017-07-21 17:00:00.0
- Number of Bids
- 4 - Bid History
Item Description
Calling all Boston sports fans – here is your chance to see all your favorite hometown teams in action! You will receive four tickets to each of the following games:
- Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 21, 2017 – loge-level seats
- Boston Red Sox vs Torono Blue Jays on Tuesday, September 5, 2017
- New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Charges on Sunday, October 29, 2017 – club-level outside seats
- Boston Celtics: to be scheduled for a mutually agreeable date in the 2017 – 2018 season, once schedule is announced
Special Instructions
Compliments of CBS Radio