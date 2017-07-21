Greater Giving
Boston Children's Hospital – 2017 Mix 104.1 Cares for Kids Radiothon
Auction Ends: Jul 21, 2017 05:00 PM EDT

Sports Fan Experience

Calling all Boston sports fans – here is your chance to see all your favorite hometown teams in action! You will receive four tickets to each of the following games:

  • Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 21, 2017 – loge-level seats
  • Boston Red Sox vs Torono Blue Jays on Tuesday, September 5, 2017
  • New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Charges on Sunday, October 29, 2017 – club-level outside seats
  • Boston Celtics: to be scheduled for a mutually agreeable date in the 2017 – 2018 season, once schedule is announced

Compliments of CBS Radio