Sports Fan Experience

Tickets-Sports

Item Description

Calling all Boston sports fans – here is your chance to see all your favorite hometown teams in action! You will receive four tickets to each of the following games:

Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 21, 2017 – loge-level seats

Boston Red Sox vs Torono Blue Jays on Tuesday, September 5, 2017

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Charges on Sunday, October 29, 2017 – club-level outside seats

Boston Celtics: to be scheduled for a mutually agreeable date in the 2017 – 2018 season, once schedule is announced

Special Instructions

Compliments of CBS Radio