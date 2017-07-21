Katy Perry Superfan Experience â Boston to Las Vegas

Tickets-Entertainment

Item Description

Are you ready for a true once-in-a-lifetime Katy Perry experience? You and a guest will attend Katy Perry’s “Witness the Tour” concert at the TD Garden on Friday, September 29, 2017. But, the fun doesn’t stop there! You will also attend her concert on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in LAS VEGAS! While in “Sin City,” you’ll enjoy includes a two-night hotel stay for two and roundtrip airfare for two from Boston to Las Vegas. Please note: Trip must take place January 19 – 21, 2018.

Special Instructions

Compliments of Capitol Records