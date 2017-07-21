Mix 104.1 VIP Experience

Unique Experiences

Don’t miss your chance to be a VIP at Mix 104.1’s two biggest events of the year! This experience includes four VIP passes to MixFest on September 16, 2017 at the DCR Hatch Shell AND four VIP passes “Not So Silent Night” in December 2017 (date TBD)! The upcoming schedule has not been confirmed yet, but past MixFest and “Not So Silent Night” artists have included Backstreet Boys, Andy Grammer, Ingrid Michaelson, Jason Mraz, O.A.R, OneRepublic, Rachel Platten, Sam Smith, Shaggy, and many more!

